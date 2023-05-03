Submit a Tip
1 injured in fire at Darlington County auto shop; traffic re-routed

Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire at a commercial property broke out along Lamar Highway on Tuesday night according to Darlington Co. Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

Crews were dispatched to a fire around 8:40 p.m. at O’Neals Auto Sales on 1324 Lamar Highway, when they arrived the building was already fully engulfed.

Flowers said the fire is said to have started from employees working on a car. One employee suffered minor injuries but they denied medical treatment.

The fire is now under control but traffic is being re-routed to help facilitate fire ground operations.

Darlington City Fire Department assisted with the fire while Sardis Timmonsville Fire assisted with other calls during that time.

People are being asked to avoid the area of Lamar Highway near Rogers Road in Darlington.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

