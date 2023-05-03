Submit a Tip
Crash slows traffic on George Bishop Parkway, crews say(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wreck has slowed traffic in part of Myrtle Beach, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of George Bishop Parkway and Spencer Street at around 12:25 p.m.

No one was hurt, but lanes of traffic were blocked as of around 1 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

