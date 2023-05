MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time to gear up for some Cappy Q and wonderful music from the St. James High School Bands.

BBQ Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by contacting stjamesbands@gmail.com or by seeing any band student.

The concert will take place on May 5th @ 6 PM. Rain or Shine.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.