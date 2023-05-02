Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘We love the Inlet’: Twisters Soft Serve gears up for construction at new location

Twisters Soft Serve found a new place to call home and wants to get up and running faster than your ice cream can melt.
By Makayla Evans
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Twisters Soft Serve found a new place to call home and wants to get up and running faster than your ice cream can melt.

Owner Casey Schilawski said crews will lay Twisters’ new foundation Tuesday and begin pouring concrete Wednesday.

Then he said they’ll get to work putting up the walls later this week.

The ice cream shop began hunting for a new home back in January when the Lazy Gator decided not to renew its lease.

However, you don’t need to go far because this new spot is about 30 seconds down the road from the original right across the street from Creek Ratz.

Schilawski said he can’t wait to be back in the inlet serving you.

“We Just enjoy the inlet and all the friends that we’ve made down there. I mean just the responses have been overwhelming. It’s just amazing, the people’s reaction to it. We feel humbled,” said Schilawski.

Schilawski said he doesn’t expect construction to take too long since the building is so small.

He said if everything goes well, he hopes to have Twisters up and running again in about three weeks.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

