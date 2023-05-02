Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theatre is bringing the joy of acting to the next generation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater is a teaching theater for ages 5 - 19.

Myrtle Beach A.C.T. hold classes in singing, acting and dancing throughout the year as well as production classes that culminate in a performance.

Students work on music and singing skills, dance and choreography, acting and technique, teamwork, costume and set design, and many other aspects of theatre.

Additionally Myrtle Beach A.C.T. takes a performing group to the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta annually.

Week long musical theater camps are also held each summer.

Connect with them on social media or send them your email address to be included in their communications about upcoming classes.

