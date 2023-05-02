Marlboro Co. deputy terminated following two-state chase; SLED investigating

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office terminated one of its own following a two-state chase.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was involved in a chase that went through Dillon County and into Robeson County. It’s not clear at this point when the chase took place.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed. Authorities said the suspect(s) involved in the chase ended up running from the scene.

The command staff with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was then notified that the deputy involved in the chase had an “unauthorized person” in the vehicle, which is against policy.

The deputy has since been terminated for administrative reasons, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the matter.

We have reached out to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on the chase and the deputy. We’re waiting to hear back.

