Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marlboro Co. deputy terminated following two-state chase; SLED investigating

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a Ford passenger car...
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a Ford passenger car for speeding on Cumberland Rd. shortly after 8:30 Saturday night.(WITN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office terminated one of its own following a two-state chase.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was involved in a chase that went through Dillon County and into Robeson County. It’s not clear at this point when the chase took place.

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed. Authorities said the suspect(s) involved in the chase ended up running from the scene.

The command staff with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was then notified that the deputy involved in the chase had an “unauthorized person” in the vehicle, which is against policy.

The deputy has since been terminated for administrative reasons, according to the sheriff’s office.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the matter.

We have reached out to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on the chase and the deputy. We’re waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Jason Todd Sauro
Warrant: Myrtle Beach man admitted to driving car that hit, killed NC student
Kenneth Miller
Suspect leads officers on high-speed chase along Highway 17 Bypass into North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state
Dreshay Simmons, Tashake Tyrea Mitchum
Deputies arrest 2 suspects connected to smash-and-grab at Pawleys Island jewelry store
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado