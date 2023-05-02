Man accused of killing NC deputy escapes from jail, authorities say

FARMVILLE, VA (WBTV) – Authorities have released pictures of the car they believe an escaped inmate accused of killing a North Carolina deputy could be driving.

According to FBI Charlotte, Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held in a jail in Farmville, Va., awaiting trial.

Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, VA. He is charged with murdering a @WakeSheriff Deputy in August 2022. Call 911 if you see him. He is believed to have left the jail in a early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/JQ27M1WCFk — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) May 1, 2023

Authorities believe he escaped sometime early Sunday morning, but officials at the Piedmont Regional Jail did not realize until another inmate escaped more than 24 hours later early Monday morning.

FBI Charlotte believes Marin-Sotelo may be driving an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag.

Authorities believe an escaped North Carolina inmate could be driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang. (Source: FBI Charlotte)

It was last August that police believe Marin-Sotelo and his brother Arturo killed Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.

Byrd was on his way to K9 training when he noticed a suspicious vehicle. The deputy’s car video picked up the sound of six gunshots.

The brothers were later arrested in Burke County.

Authorities said Marin-Sotelo is one of two inmates that escaped the jail in Virginia. The other is Bruce Callahan, originally from Lumberton, N.C., who was being held on federal drug and weapons charges.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on his or Callahan’s whereabouts, or who sees the red car - is asked to immediately call 911.

