Lumberton man considered dangerous escapes Virginia jail, U.S. Marshals say

Bruce Carroll Callahan
Bruce Carroll Callahan(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Marshals are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in Farmville, Virginia, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the inmate is originally from Lumberton.

Monday morning, U.S. Marshals began searching for Bruce Callahan, also known as Hoss, who had escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail. Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges from the U.S. District Court and the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals are working with state and federal partners and local law enforcement in Virginia to bring Callahan back into custody without incident.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 313-202-7458, or 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332).

