Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns parents about increase of sextortion cases across the Grand Strand

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said they see about twenty internet crimes against children case each month and want parents to be aware of how easily a crime can happen.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) is a task force through the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force said they are working on 173 different sextortion cases so far this year, with just 38 fewer cases than the total they worked in all of 2022.

“If you come into a room and they’re on the computer, and all of a sudden they shut the computer, you might want to say, ‘Hey what you doing? what’s going on? let me see what you know who you talking to,” said Captain Sherry Smith with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and chairperson of the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force.

Those vital questions are something ICAC is honing on for vital situations.

The task force said adults will pose as kids or teens and persuade them into sending explicit images.

“But what can happen after that is that person is going to then want another one they don’t don’t want just one they want more than one so if you don’t send me another picture then I’m going to post this picture on Facebook if you don’t send me another picture I’m going to tell your parents or I’m going to expose you at school,” said Smith.

It’s known as sextortion of children seventeen-years-old and younger. Captain Smith said ICAC has seen an alarming number this year and added the cases tend to come from apps and online gaming.

It’s not just happening in Horry County either, a spokesperson for the FBI said he’s also seen a lot of cases this year.

“The FBI has seen an increase in sextortion here in the United States regarding our children which that those are those are our most vulnerable,” said Joaquin Balaguer, the Supervisory Senior Agent Resident for the FBI. “Most of the time, this involves another adult again pretending to be another kid online and coercing that child and creating images that embarrass themselves sexually and nude images and then requesting either money or more images of themselves,” he added.

Although the FBI could not give a specific number, the department told WMBF News they receive new information of sextortion leads daily, and across the state multiple times a week.

Smith said parents should pay close attention to apps like ‘whats app’ as well as other chatting apps ultimately, both the FBI and Horry County said it’s important to talk to your kids and consider parental controls. “

They have to know how to use those safely and responsibly,” said Smith. “Don’t just give them a phone and say, ‘Here you go, use this to call me in case of emergency.’ you have to be able to tell them how to use it and what to do. Know their passwords and things like that, just be in your child’s life,” she added.

The FBI has launched a campaign to teach parents how to prevent these types of cases and the ICAC task force is hoping to decrease the number of average cases from twenty a month.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.