FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds & cooler temperatures continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - That wind isn’t going anywhere. It’s going to be a breezy day ahead with plenty of sunshine.

TODAY

It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s to kick off the morning. Sunshine will continue today allowing those temperatures to climb. Afternoon highs will be limited with a gusty wind throughout the afternoon. We will hit the lower 70s once again today as the wind takes the main story for your Tuesday.

Still cool for the start of may with highs in the lower 70s. The wind will make it feel cooler at times. (WMBF)

Winds out of the west will gust up to 30 mph today. Temperatures are still several degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

REST OF THE WEEK

Winds transition out of the northwest as the low pressure system begins to move eastward. This will bring a re-enforcing shot of cool air will bring another round of gusty winds through the middle of the week. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will once again gust as high as 30 mph.

The coolest nights of the week arrive tonight and into Wednesday night as we dip into the middle 40s for some locations. (WMBF)

The nights have been cool but the coolest nights of the week will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The jacket will be needed for many of you, including the kids for those midweek morning bus stops.

Highs will remain in the low-mid 70s through the end of the week. No rain through Friday. (WMBF)

Thankfully, that wind will begin to calm down a bit by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm a few degrees back into the lower and middle 70s by Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next round of rain arrives on Saturday as a fast-moving systems slides through the Carolinas. Scattered showers are likely through the day on Saturday, but no severe storms or heavy rain is expected. Temperatures will continue to be a few degrees below normal through the weekend with highs in the low-mid 70s.

The rain will return on Saturday with a few showers and storms. Highs will remain cooler than normal through the weekend. (WMBF)

Additional sunshine and just an isolated shower chance looks possible for Sunday.

