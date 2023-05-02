Deputies search for thieves seen stealing excavator from Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in finding those who stole a piece of construction equipment.

Investigators said around 1:15 a.m. Friday, April 27 a mini excavator and a trailer were taken from the parking lot of a motel on Mandeville Road in the Florence area.

The trailer had Kentucky license plate number A6Z969 and an orange toolbox on the front register.

Surveillance video captured the trailer and excavator being towed away by a green pick-up truck.

Investigators said a red four-door car was also seen in the area just before the theft.

Investigators believe this red, four-door car is connected to the theft of an excavator and trailer in Florence County. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the location of the equipment or the identity of the drivers is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 372.

