Deputies investigating Monday night shooting in Darlington County; 1 injured

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are on the scene of a shooting Monday night just outside the city of Darlington, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said the shooting took place on Society Hill Road and one victim was shot, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time.

