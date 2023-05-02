Submit a Tip
Deputies arrest 2 suspects connected to Pawleys Island jewelry store smash-and-grab

Dreshay Simmons, Tashake Tyrea Mitchum
Dreshay Simmons, Tashake Tyrea Mitchum(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after deputies said they stole from a Pawleys Island jewelry store.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, 34-year-old Dreshay Simmons of Rochester, N.Y., 32-year-old Tashake Mitchum and a third person backed a vehicle into the front door of Christopher’s Fine Jewelry on Ocean Highway and broke the glass.

Investigators said the jewelry display case was broken open and an unknown amount of jewelry was stolen.

About 20 minutes after the smash-and-grab, deputies pulled over Simmons and Mitchum during a traffic stop. Video surveillance from the jewelry store confirmed the vehicle they were in was used during the burglary.

The two were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the third person involved ran away.

The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

