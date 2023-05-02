Conway leaders go back to drawing board on future of historic Whittemore Elementary site

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – City leaders appear to be going back to square one when it comes to the historic Whittemore Elementary School site.

During Monday’s city council meeting, City Administrator Adam Emrick recommended that the city close the current “Request for Proposal,” or RFP, that was originally issued to find solutions on what to do with the buildings and the property.

The school was built in 1953 as an equalization school to meet the “separate but equal” standard of racial segregation. It remained a school until 1977. The building then became offices for Horry County Schools until it was heavily damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

There were plans to demolish the buildings, but public outcry led to the city offering an RFP. The city received one application from the Whittemore Racepath Historical Society who had partnered with a low-income housing developer in Atlanta. They proposed a plan to develop low incoming housing on the 10-acre site.

But last month, a fire broke out at the old school property on Maple Street and heavily damaged the building. The Conway City Council voted to demolish most of it.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Emrick said it’s now time for the city council and the residents to take a step back and decide what the city can do with the site, while also memorializing Whittemore Elementary School.

“We are no longer talking about the preservation of the site, we’re talking about the development of the site,” Emrick explained to city council.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, who is a former student of Whittemore Park Elementary, agreed with the staff recommendation to not move forward with the RFP since circumstances changed after the fire.

“We would be fool-hearted to make a decision about a $1 million piece of property that belongs to the citizens of Conway, South Carolina. To make a decision today, to gift it up to anybody, to loan it to anybody. I think our responsibility is to sit and plan and come up with something that serves all of us best,” Blain-Bellamy said.

Meanwhile, the council also wants to consider holding off on any decisions for the property until they determine what will happen with the former Whittemore Park Middle School site along Rhue Street.

The school district is building a new Whittemore Park Middle School a few miles down the road on El Bethel.

The city council wants to determine if the old Whittemore Park site will be given to the city by Horry County Schools, and if the city will accept it.

If the city obtains the former site, it will be a combined 20 acres that the city can consider using for other purposes.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.