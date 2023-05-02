Affidavit: Driver needed help standing after DUI crash that killed bride

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WBTV) – The driver accused of crashing into a golf cart and killing a Charlotte woman just hours after her wedding reception was very unsteady and almost fell when asked to complete a field sobriety test, authorities said.

Newly-released affidavits describe the moments officers encountered Jamie Komoroski, 25, shortly after this weekend’s crash in Folly Beach, S.C. that killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson.

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. (Annette Hutchinson via GoFundMe)

When authorities arrived on East Ashley Avenue in Folly Beach, they said they found a “large crash scene” with the golf cart on its side, up against a Toyota Camry.

The affidavit states Komoroski, the driver of the Camry, was not injured. Officers said they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

“I asked Jamie if she had anything to drink and she stated that she had one beer and a drink with tequila about an hour ago,” the affidavit states. “I then ask on a scale from 1 being completely sober and 10 being the most impaired, she stated she was a 8 eight.”

Folly Beach Police said Komoroski strongly refused to complete a field sobriety test and became uncooperative. The affidavit states that when the suspect stood up, she was very unsteady on her feet and almost fell down, leading an officer to help her stand.

A warrant for two vials of Komoroski’s blood was drafted and a judge signed it, according to the affidavit. She was eventually charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and/or death, and reckless homicide.

Komoroski was allegedly going 65 miles per hour on a road where the limit is 25 to 30 mph.

The groom’s mother started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Samantha’s funeral and her son’s medical costs.

Hopes were to raise $100,000. By Tuesday afternoon, the total exceeded $450,000.

Samantha, a Charlotte native, was described as a soulmate by the friends who knew her.

“She brought light to pretty much everywhere,” her best friend and maid of honor, Ashley Favret, said. “I miss her. I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”

Samantha Hutchinson’s maid of honor remembers her heart of gold and strong love with new husband, Aric.

