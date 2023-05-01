HCSO: Suspected criminal activity on Google server leads to child exploitation arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man is behind bars after an investigation involving minors, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 31-year-old Marcus Mooney last week on several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on a Google server, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies secured a search warrant and took Mooney into custody.

Authorities said he distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material.

He is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Mooney is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

