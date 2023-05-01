Submit a Tip
Suspect leads officers on high-speed chase along Highway 17 Bypass into North Myrtle Beach

A traffic violation in the Socastee area led to a high-speed chase into North Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic violation in the Socastee area led to a high-speed chase into North Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report.

Police said they tried to stop the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kenneth Miller after he drove through a stop sign on Macklen Road and Socastee Boulevard.

Kenneth Miller
Kenneth Miller(Source: JRLDC)

But they said Miller didn’t stop and instead started speeding northbound on Highway 17 Bypass and headed into the city of North Myrtle Beach limits.

“Multiple stop sticks were deployed on the Arrestee vehicle with successful hits on all four tires of the Arrestee’s vehicle. The Arrestee continued to flee with deflated tires,” according to the incident report.

The suspect then made a turn into the Barefoot Landing shopping center parking lot where police said they were able to take Miller into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they found drugs and a gun.

Miller faces several charges including failure to stop for blue light and possession of cocaine.

