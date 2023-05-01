Submit a Tip
Start the pursuit of a good hair day at Ocean’s Edge Salon and Spa

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low key coastal elegance abounds at this little oasis in the heart of Surfside Beach.

At Ocean’s Edge Salon and Spa, you will arrive to a warm welcome and place yourself in the care of our seasoned professionals.

Voted Best Salon of the Grand Strand 2022, you can expect the exceptional at Ocean’s Edge!

You’ll find a beautiful atmosphere, complimentary beverages, and a good laugh.

Relax and enjoy luxury hair services and exquisite spa treatments in this laid- back beach shack.

The crew at OE invites you to join them for fun, frolic and the pursuit of a good hair day!

Learn more about them here!

