SCHP: 1 dead, another injured after car crashes into tree in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and another is in the hospital after a car crashed into a tree off Russell Road outside of Hartsville Monday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lcpl. Lena Butler confirmed the crash happened around 8 a.m., and the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord was heading eastbound on Russell Road near 14th Street when they veered off and struck a tree.

The driver was taken by EMS to McLeod Regional Medical Center and the only passenger was taken by EMS to Carolina Pines Medical Center.

The passenger died in the hospital from their injuries. There is no update on the condition of the driver at this time.

The crash is being investigated by SCHP.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.