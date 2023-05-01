Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested

Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people after a chase involving a stolen Jeep.

An incident report shows that around 8 p.m. Friday, officers were alert to a Jeep Cherokee that was stolen out of Horry County and it was coming back into their jurisdiction.

Police said the stolen Jeep was spotted on Highway 378 near Conway, and the officer tried to stop it on Grainger Road, but the driver didn’t stop.

The chase went onto Cates Bay Highway where speed reached 121 mph, according to the incident report.

Police said while the Jeep was crossing Pee Dee Highway, the driver almost crashed into another car.

At one point, the Jeep turned around while on Punch Bowl Landing Road and almost hit two patrol cars, the incident report states.

The suspects then went back out onto Pee Dee Highway where speeds reached 127 mph, according to the report.

The documents state that police had to deploy stop sticks twice in order to get the Jeep to stop.

After officers deployed the second set of stop sticks, police said the Jeep went through a stop sign and sideswiped another car, causing the car to spin out, slide into a ditch and overturn. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, police said the Jeep finally came to a stop and the driver and passenger ran off in a wheat field off Highway 378.

The incident report shows the two suspects were caught a short time later.

Police said they searched the Jeep and found two guns, magazines and ammunition.

The suspected driver of the Jeep, Perry Taylor, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police also arrested the passenger, Kadeisha Scott. She is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Damage from Garden City
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans

Latest News

.
‘It’s desperately needed’: New traffic signal comes to Socastee area
.
Preston’s Seafood restaurant temporarily closed for repairs after fire
Jason Todd Sauro
Police: Suspect in custody after NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Isolde “Lisa” Hoffman
Georgetown County woman reported missing, endangered