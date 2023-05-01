Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two people after a chase involving a stolen Jeep.

An incident report shows that around 8 p.m. Friday, officers were alert to a Jeep Cherokee that was stolen out of Horry County and it was coming back into their jurisdiction.

Police said the stolen Jeep was spotted on Highway 378 near Conway, and the officer tried to stop it on Grainger Road, but the driver didn’t stop.

The chase went onto Cates Bay Highway where speed reached 121 mph, according to the incident report.

Police said while the Jeep was crossing Pee Dee Highway, the driver almost crashed into another car.

At one point, the Jeep turned around while on Punch Bowl Landing Road and almost hit two patrol cars, the incident report states.

The suspects then went back out onto Pee Dee Highway where speeds reached 127 mph, according to the report.

The documents state that police had to deploy stop sticks twice in order to get the Jeep to stop.

After officers deployed the second set of stop sticks, police said the Jeep went through a stop sign and sideswiped another car, causing the car to spin out, slide into a ditch and overturn. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, police said the Jeep finally came to a stop and the driver and passenger ran off in a wheat field off Highway 378.

The incident report shows the two suspects were caught a short time later.

Police said they searched the Jeep and found two guns, magazines and ammunition.

The suspected driver of the Jeep, Perry Taylor, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police also arrested the passenger, Kadeisha Scott. She is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

