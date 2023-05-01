Registration is now open for A Day of Hope
Published: May. 1, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Day of Hope mission is to provide local underprivileged students a much-needed message of hope.
Along with services and supplies needed to prepare for a successful school year.
Their annual event provides students with:
- Backpacks filled with school supplies
- New shoes and socks through Samaritans Feet
- Student hygiene items
- Dental screenings
- Vision screening
- Lunch from The Salvation Army
- Information and opportunities for families to receive assistance
You can lean more about registration, volunteering, donating, and more!
