Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Registration is now open for A Day of Hope

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Day of Hope mission is to provide local underprivileged students a much-needed message of hope.

Along with services and supplies needed to prepare for a successful school year.

Their annual event provides students with:

  • Backpacks filled with school supplies
  • New shoes and socks through Samaritans Feet
  • Student hygiene items
  • Dental screenings
  • Vision screening
  • Lunch from The Salvation Army
  • Information and opportunities for families to receive assistance

You can lean more about registration, volunteering, donating, and more!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Damage from Garden City
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans

Latest News

.
Get hooked on Habitat at the Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament
.
Start the pursuit of a good hair day at Ocean’s Edge Salon and Spa
.
Grand Strand Today - Day of Hope
.
Grand Strand Today - Hooked on Habitat Inshore SLAM