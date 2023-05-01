Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Prison love letters for Alex Murdaugh continue to pour in

People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.

In his first weeks in prison, the convicted killer received dozens of messages from people across the country extending friendship and even expressing their love for him.

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed dozens of new electronic messages sent to Murdaugh in April.

One woman sent Murdaugh 11 messages within a 24-hour period. “The thought of Alex Murdaugh consumes me day and night,” one of her messages reads. Another says, “I think I have become obsessed with you.”

Another woman wrote, “I would bet I’m the hottest one you’ve gotten mail from thus far!”

“People say I look like a beauty queen contestant,” another woman said. “I was compared to Jessica Biel yesterday at the gym.”

Below are the latest messages released by the SC Department of Corrections:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Perry Taylor, Kadeisha Scott
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
Jason Todd Sauro
Myrtle Beach man admits to driving the vehicle that hit, killed NC student
Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
‘We love the Inlet’: Twisters Soft Serve gears up for construction at new location
Jason Todd Sauro
Warrant states Myrtle Beach man admits to driving the vehicle that hit, killed NC student
Twisters Soft Serve found a new place to call home and wants to get up and running faster than...
‘We love the Inlet’: Twisters Soft Serve gears up for construction at new location
Charles Keller pushes his mother around in her wheelchair outside the nursing home where she...
‘Lives are in danger’ as N.C. nursing home inspections lag
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death