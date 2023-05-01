Preston’s Seafood restaurant temporarily closed for repairs after fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Preston’s Seafood, a family-owned restaurant of 32 years, was forced to close its doors temporarily after a fire last week.

The restaurant’s owner Jane McMichael said if it wasn’t for the restaurant’s double roof and an eagle-eyed customer, she believes the outcome could’ve been much worse.

She said a customer leaving dinner Thursday night spotted the flames coming from the roof and ran back inside to tell the staff.

Crews arrived on the scene and were able to put the fire out quickly.

McMichael said the only damage inside the restaurant is from the water crews used to put out the flames and thankfully only in the front foyer.

She said the rest of the restaurant is okay, but they’ll need to replace the electrical wiring and part of the roof.

She said she’s just glad the whole ordeal ended without injuries and with full stomachs.

“I thanked all the firemen and hugged them and told them to come back and eat some crab legs. We gave them to-go boxes, so all of them filled up with to-go food when they left. They were all happy going with their to-go food, so that’s how the night ended,” said McMichael.

McMichael also said while she hates to see the place she’s owned and loved for 32 years temporarily close, she’s glad it happened when it did.

“I’m just hoping we can soon be open. Right now the season is still slow, so for it to happen this was the best time for it to happen rather than in June or July,” said McMichael.

She said Preston’s will stay closed until repairs are done and she’s not sure how long it may take.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

