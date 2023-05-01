Police: Suspect in custody after NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after a North Carolina college student was hit and killed by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested Jason Todd Sauro, 45, of Myrtle Beach Monday morning. He is charged with hit and run resulting in death.

MBPD said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North.

MBPD officers were called to the scene at around 7:25 a.m. after being alerted by an officer with the Horry County Police Department that a man was found unresponsive beside the bypass.

The man, later identified by the Horry County Coroner as 21-year-old Jackson Yelle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation found Yelle was hit around 1:30 a.m. while trying to cross the bypass on foot.

While Yelle was originally from North Eastham, Massachusetts, he was a student at Elon University in North Carolina. According to a statement from the university, Yelle was in Myrtle Beach on a weekend trip with the school’s club baseball team.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” said Jon Dooley, Vice President for Student Life. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Sauro has a bond hearing Monday at 4 p.m.

