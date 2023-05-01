Submit a Tip
Police searching for 2 men in connection to break-ins at Bennettsville schools

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for two people who they believe broke into two schools in Bennettsville.

The police department said the break-ins happened at Bennettsville Primary School and Bennettsville Intermediate School.

It’s not clear at this time if anything was taken from the schools.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the break-ins is asked to call Sgt. Det. Hall at 843-544-7091 or the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620.

