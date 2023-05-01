‘It’s desperately needed’: New traffic signal comes to Socastee area

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Socastee community shared their thoughts on a much-needed change when it comes to the flow of traffic.

A new solution will now benefit those living in the area.

“You hear the screech of tires, you hear the impact, you hear the glass, then you hear the sirens,” said Scott Mourton, a Socastee resident.

From frequent accidents to a standstill along the busy Highway 707,

Socastee residents like Mourton said it’s two things of the norm.

“The traffic is tenfold increased, and people just come flying off of it, and it just gets backed up,” he said. “Then once you get into an accident out here, I’ve sat out there for an hour trying to get home.”

Tern Hall Drive sits off Highway 707, and is one area residents said is overlooked when it comes to the need for a traffic signal.

“SCDOT is installing a signal at this intersection to help better facilitate traffic in and around the area,” the South Carolina Department of Transporation said in a statement provided to WMBF News. “We worked closely with representative Crawford and local officials and appreciate their support on the project.”

Other residents shared sentiments about the need for a traffic signal.

“I lived all over the country. Baltimore, Cleveland, Pennsylvania...all over. And I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” said Matt McConnell. “Sometimes it takes us half an hour just to get outside on to 707. It’s been needed for quite a while. They’ve been complaining about it for as long as I’ve been here for three years. It’s desperately needed...best thing they could ever do.”

Mourton added the new traffic signals will enhance safety.

“It’s just a peace of mind really,” he said. “I’d rather sit there at the light knowing it’s going to turn eventually than sit there trying to fight the traffic and you could literally sit here for 15 or 20 minutes and not get out.”

A SCDOT spokesperson said the new traffic signals should be up and running in the coming weeks.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.