Get hooked on Habitat at the Inshore Slam Fishing Tournament

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mark your calendars for 6/10/23 as Habitat for Humanity for Georgetown County presents our inaugural Fishing Tournament, Hooked on Habitat.

Anglers will take the water in Winyah Bay in search of the largest Redfish, Flounder, and Trout and to take home a piece of the $10,000 in cash prizes GUARANTEED for this event!

Learn more here!

