Georgetown County woman reported missing, endangered

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman from Pawleys Island.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 77-year-old Isolde “Lisa” Hoffman reported missing from her home in the Pawleys Island community.

Hoffman was last seen around noon Monday wearing a light blue jacket and driving a gray 2015 Toyota 4-Runner with Massachusetts license tag 987FYO.

According to GCSO, Hoffman expressed interest in going to Florida.

Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102 or 911.

