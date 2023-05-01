Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County woman reported missing, endangered

Isolde “Lisa” Hoffman
Isolde “Lisa” Hoffman(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a missing, endangered woman from Pawleys Island.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 77-year-old Isolde “Lisa” Hoffman reported missing from her home in the Pawleys Island community.

Hoffman was last seen around noon Monday wearing a light blue jacket and driving a gray 2015 Toyota 4-Runner with Massachusetts license tag 987FYO.

According to GCSO, Hoffman expressed interest in going to Florida.

Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Damage from Garden City
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans

Latest News

.
Preston’s Seafood restaurant temporarily closed for repairs after fire
.
‘It’s desperately needed’: New traffic signal comes to Socastee area
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
.
Coroner’s office: 14-year-old killed during shooting at Horry County bar