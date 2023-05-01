FIRST ALERT: Breezy day ahead, plenty of sunshine this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the work week on a breezy & sunny note. Make sure you make plans to get outside and enjoy this week.

TODAY

Temperatures are mainly in the 50s this morning as you step out the door to clear skies. A few areas remain in the upper 40s, mainly north of the I-95 corridor.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s today with windy conditions. (WMBF)

Clear skies will continue today, allowing for plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s today, but the wind will make it feel cooler at times, especially in the afternoon.

Expect a windy day today! Winds will gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. (WMBF)

A strong low pressure system to our north will usher in the westerly winds & really get winds gusting up to 30 mph in many spots through the afternoon. So if you do plan to be out, just know that it will feel a little bit cooler today.

QUIET WORK WEEK

Breezy winds will return Tuesday afternoon as the slow moving system to the north takes some time to leave the area. We will remain cooler than normal for this time of year with highs in the lower 70s and winds gusting up to 25-30 mph. As we head into the middle of the week, a high pressure system will move into the region and allow for the winds to calm down a bit.

Highs will dip briefly on Wednesday before we see the 70s return for the end of the week. (WMBF)

That high pressure system will be responsible for tranquil weather with mostly sunny skies. Our wind will briefly shift out of the northwest on Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s. After that, we should return to the 70s by Thursday & Friday with clear skies for any outdoor plans.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

You have to fast forward to the weekend to find our next chance of rain, which is good news after the soaking rain we picked up over the weekend. A quick-moving disturbance looks to slide into the region through the middle of the day Saturday and into the afternoon hours. With this being six days out, a lot will change. Right now we have rain chances at 40% on Saturday with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Highs will climb into the weekend with a few showers possible late in the day on Saturday. (WMBF)

There’s a chance of a stray shower on Sunday, but the forecast does look to improve for the second half of the weekend. As always, we will monitor the weekend forecast and make changes as needed.

