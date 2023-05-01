Submit a Tip
Federal judge sentences Hartsville man after guns, drugs found in home

DARNIKIUS SUTTON
DARNIKIUS SUTTON(Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man will spend a decade in federal prison after authorities found drugs and guns inside his home.

Darnikius Sutton, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in August 2022 at Sutton’s home where they said he was selling meth.

Inside the home, authorities found 58 grams of meth, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, three guns and more than 100 rounds of ammo.

Sutton claimed responsibility for everything in the home.

A federal judge sentenced Sutton to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of court-ordered supervision.

The case was prosecuted as part of a joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Through Project Safe Neighborhood, authorities work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in communities and develop solutions to address them.

