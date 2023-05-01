Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found 500 miles away in West Virginia

The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A dog that went missing in 2017 from the Atlanta area was found alive last week in West Virginia, nearly 500 miles away from home.

The pit bull, named Chief, disappeared from its owner’s house when he was just over 1 year old.

His owner, Tara Hillis, said the dog either jumped her fence or dug underneath it and got out.

Weeks turned into months and then years with no sign of it.

“I honestly thought I’d never see him again,” Hillis said. “Initially, I thought maybe someone took him to try to breed him, but he’s fixed. So many years go by, you just really miss him.”

A few people said they found Chief on Saturday, wandering alone at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County, West Virginia – that’s nearly a seven-hour drive from its home.

They took the pit bull to the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter.

Workers at the shelter were able to find Hillis’s contact information, thanks to a microchip she had put in Chief.

Hillis said she was overwhelmed with emotion when the shelter called her.

“I can’t believe this,” Hillis said. “This is insane. Every time I’d talk about that day, I’d get chill bumps.”

Rachel Boone, the canine behavior specialist at the shelter, said Chief is healthy and friendly.

“He’s just a big baby,” Boone said.

Hillis said she expects she’ll become very emotional when she gets to hold her dog again, and she’s praying it remembers her.

Hillis said they’re still ironing out the details of how Chief will get back home. She said someone from the shelter has offered to drive halfway there to her friend’s house, which might happen this week.

“If I think about my dog missing that long, it makes me want to cry,” Boone said. “I already want to cry for her.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Damage from Garden City
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans

Latest News

.
‘It’s desperately needed’: New traffic signal comes to Socastee area
.
Preston’s Seafood restaurant temporarily closed for repairs after fire
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri judge to rule on strict trans health care limits
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law