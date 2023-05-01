Coroner’s office: 14-year-old killed during shooting at Horry County bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office revealed a teenager was killed during a shooting at a bar in Horry County.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 14-year-old Kaleb Brown from Longs.

Horry County police said officers were called just after midnight Saturday to the One n Done bar, located off Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road.

No victims were found at the scene when officers arrived. A short time later, police discovered two people had shown up to the hospital.

Willard said that Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head at Seacoast Medical Center.

At this point, it’s not clear if any arrests have been made in the case.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.