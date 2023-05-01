Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden hosting Eid al-Fitr reception at White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a White House reception Monday evening to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are expected to attend.

Muslims traditionally celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is based on sightings of the new moon, which vary by geographic location.

Eid al-Fitr began in the U.S. on the evening of April 20 and ended on the evening of April 21.

“We are proud to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the White House again this year to honor inspiring Muslim Americans who are making contributions across our country,” Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in an April 20 statement to mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Presidents have held Eid al-Fitr celebrations since the Clinton administration, until President Donald Trump, who didn’t hold formal events but instead released statements marking the holiday. Biden revived the practice last year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Damage from Garden City
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams

Latest News

.
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
.
SCHP: Child dies, driver injured after car crashes into tree in Darlington County
.
Judge sets bond for man accused of hitting, killing N.C. student in Myrtle Beach
.
Preston’s Seafood restaurant temporarily closed for repairs after fire
.
‘It’s desperately needed’: New traffic signal comes to Socastee area