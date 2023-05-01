Submit a Tip
Bicyclist hit, killed by train in Florence County, troopers say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist was hit and killed early Monday morning while crossing some train tracks in Florence County, troopers said.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said at 3:45 a.m. the bicyclist was heading south on North Williamson Road near Tall Oaks Drive.

Butler said when the bicyclist tried crossing the tracks, the person was hit by an Amtrak train.

She said the bicyclist died on the scene. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

