Aynor High celebrates one of its own winning South Carolina Teacher of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Aynor High students and staff held a celebration on Monday morning for South Carolina Teacher of the Year, Renee Atkinson.

Students and staff filled the courtyard to celebrate her achievement.

Aynor High celebrates South Carolina Teacher of the Year, Renee Atkinson (WMBF)

This is the first time since the 2014-3015 school year that a Horry County teacher has won South Carolina Teacher of the year.

Atkinson is an English teacher at Aynor High School and has been teaching for 21 years.

She said a career in education has been her life calling and one that she takes very seriously.

”I don’t feel like most people just say, ‘Oh, I think I want to be a teacher because I want to get summers off.’ I think that you have to understand it’s a lot bigger than that. It’s a calling and a mission to serve other people. And so it’s not one that I take lightly or that anybody should take lightly,” Atkinson said.

As the winner of South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year, she will provide mentoring, work with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows and will also serve as the state spokesperson for the 55,000 teachers across the state.

Atkinson said she will miss her interactions with the students the most over the next year as she travels the state as an ambassador for education in SC.

“It’s bittersweet. Yes, I’ll get a chance to go and speak and have a platform. And do more for education, but to leave those kids behind is probably the hardest part,” Atkinson said.

She will also receive $25,000 and will be provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as an ambassador.

