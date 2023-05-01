Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster (left) and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer (right) were reported missing.(Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — The bodies of seven people were discovered Monday during a search for two missing teenagers, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The bodies were discovered during a search of a rural property near the town of Henryetta, agency spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims.

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were reported missing. The two were reportedly seen traveling with convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: NC college student hit, killed by car in Myrtle Beach
Officials say a 14-year-old was killed during a shooting at the One n Done bar in the Conway...
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say
Damage from Garden City
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
LEFT: Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA...
Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams

Latest News

.
SCHP: Child dies, driver injured after car crashes into tree in Darlington County
.
Report: Speeds reached nearly 130 mph during chase in Conway area; 2 arrested
.
Sheriff's Office reveals new data for sextortion cases among children in the Horry County
.
Judge sets bond for man accused of hitting, killing N.C. student in Myrtle Beach
.
Loris High School freshman killed during weekend shooting at bar, officials say