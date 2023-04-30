Submit a Tip
Warrant: Timmonsville man shot son multiple times after argument escalated

Larry Ellerbe, Jr.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man facing a murder charge in connection to the death of his son, according to authorities.

Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden confirmed to WMBF News that 45-year-old Larry Ellerbe, Jr. was arrested late Saturday after an incident on Bowman Circle.

McFadden said the victim, who was Ellerbe’s son, was reportedly in an argument with his mother about a vehicle when Ellerbe intervened.

The situation then escalated further, according to documents later obtained by WMBF News.

An arrest warrant states Ellerbe and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation before Ellerbe retrieved a handgun. He then shot the victim multiple times through a closed door.

Online records show Ellerbe was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

He’s scheduled to be before a judge Monday, but won’t have bond considered until he goes before a Circuit Court judge at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

