Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect wanted for gunning down cows

Sheriff's deputies in Texas have responded to multiple reports of cows being shot and killed. (KSAT, BCSO, FB, CNN, BCSO/FB)
By KSAT staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) – Law enforcement officials in Texas are looking for suspects who shot and killed a number of cows around San Antonio.

Jackson Driggs, a staffer at an area feed mill, said Thursday that ranchers are growing concerned by the number of cattle killed in the last month.

“It’s not our livestock, but it’s our community,” Driggs said. “Seeing people go through that - you don’t want that on anybody.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says on April 12, deputies responded to a report of a cow being shot multiple times.

The next day, deputies discovered two cows were found shot dead and one cow was taken to the vet for its injuries.

The caller told deputies she heard gunshots the night before and found the cows shot in the morning.

The sheriff’s office says these two incidents are connected. However, they’re investigating two other reports of livestock being shot and killed.

Driggs says it’s heartbreaking and financially frustrating for ranchers to lose cattle this way.

“It’s almost like losing a dog, especially some of the work these guys put into their fields and everything to keep their animals fed, healthy,” he said.

Officials say they have also received an additional two more reports of cows being shot and killed, though details on those incidents are limited.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
Isolated severe storms are possible early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increases this morning
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increases Sunday morning
Dragon Boat Festival returns to The Market Common
Sheriff's deputies in Texas have responded to multiple reports of cows being shot and killed....
Suspect wanted for gunning down cows
File photo
Seasonal rules for dogs, bicycles in Myrtle Beach to go into effect