Report: Former Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark signs with Chargers
LOS ANGELES (WMBF) - A former Chanticleer has signed with an NFL team after going undrafted, according to a report.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following the draft Saturday.
A native of Dorchester, Massachusets, Clark was a three-year starter on the defensive line at Coastal. He totaled 105 tackles during his career in Conway, 32 of them coming solo.
Clark was also a third-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 and racked up other honors including being invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and being named to all-conference teams by Pro Football Focus, Phile Steele and College Football Network.
He was also voted a team captain last season for the Chants.
