Report: Former Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark signs with Chargers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following the draft Saturday.

Former Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark is signing with the #Chargers on a deal that includes a $5,000 signing bonus and $100,000 base salary guarantee, per his agents @RandyMFisher @LindsayCrook_ @PVH_Ascend @Ascend_NFL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

A native of Dorchester, Massachusets, Clark was a three-year starter on the defensive line at Coastal. He totaled 105 tackles during his career in Conway, 32 of them coming solo.

Clark was also a third-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 and racked up other honors including being invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and being named to all-conference teams by Pro Football Focus, Phile Steele and College Football Network.

He was also voted a team captain last season for the Chants.

