Report: Former Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark signs with Chargers

Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football...
Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark (15) runs during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WMBF) - A former Chanticleer has signed with an NFL team after going undrafted, according to a report.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that former Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following the draft Saturday.

A native of Dorchester, Massachusets, Clark was a three-year starter on the defensive line at Coastal. He totaled 105 tackles during his career in Conway, 32 of them coming solo.

Clark was also a third-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 and racked up other honors including being invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and being named to all-conference teams by Pro Football Focus, Phile Steele and College Football Network.

He was also voted a team captain last season for the Chants.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

