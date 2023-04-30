Police: Man struck, killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach early Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North.

MBPD officers were called to the scene at around 7:25 a.m. after being alerted by an officer with the Horry County Police Department that a man was found unresponsive beside the bypass. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that he was struck while trying to cross the bypass on foot at around 1:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.