Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Large, bloody sword found alongside man suspected in gruesome murder

The man was later identified by police as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind. (Hawaii News Now)
By Dillon Ancheta and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Police investigating the gruesome murder of a woman in Hawaii said they found a large, bloody sword near the suspect when he was located.

Hawaii Island police launched a second-degree murder investigation in Puna on Friday.

Officers said they responded to a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. in Orchidland. At the location, officers found a man who appeared to be experiencing a “medical episode.” They said he had visible injuries to his hands and was wearing bloody clothes. Police said they found a large sword covered in blood next to him.

Officials said the man was later identified as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind.

While awaiting medical aid, officers said they found a dead woman with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands, in what they said appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

Police arrested Howlind on suspicion of murder.

Investigators said Howlind appeared to have ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to their arrival as he began vomiting and went unconscious as he was taken into custody.

Howlind was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said they are working on a search warrant for the home, where the 58-year-old victim and her 37-year-old son resided with the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
Isolated severe storms are possible early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increasing through early Sunday afternoon
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park

Latest News

Dragon Boat Festival returns to The Market Common
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat increases Sunday morning
Over 3,000 power outages reported as storms roll through Grand Strand
HCFR: Large, downed tree blocks Nichols-area road
HCFR: Large, downed tree blocks Nichols-area road
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party