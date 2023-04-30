Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: Damage reported after Sunday storms move through Grand Strand

Damage from Garden City
Damage from Garden City(Clint Wilson)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News viewers shared moments after a line of showers and storms caused some damage in the Grand Strand on Sunday.

The weather brought along some strong winds and reports of pea-sized hail in the area.

Some of the damage included an uprooted tree in the Garden City area along with other reports out of Murrells Inlet.

Click here to send us any photos or videos of damage, just be sure to take them safely!

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Damage from Garden City (Credit: Clint Wilson)
Damage reported after storms roll through the Grand Strand | April 30, 2023