Over 3,000 power outages reported as storms roll through Grand Strand

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of power outages were reported Sunday as a line of showers and storms made its way across the Grand Strand.

According to Santee Cooper’s outage map, 3,079 outages were reported in the Surfside Beach area as of 2:50 p.m. Outages were also reported in the Murrells Inlet and Litchfield areas.

By around 3:10 p.m., more outages were reported closer to the Myrtle Beach area and another set in Loris.

Some pea-sized hail was also reported as the storms passed by.

The utility’s site estimates power will be restored to the impacted areas by 6 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

