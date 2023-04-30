Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man shot while inside vehicle in Marion, chief says

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is recovering after being shot while inside his vehicle in Marion early Sunday.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Rosewood Drive.

He also said it appears a vehicle pulled up next to the victim and opened fire multiple times. The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Flowers said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
Rain ending tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat has ended
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from 2021. The new terminal...
MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans
SCHP: Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Florence County

Latest News

The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
Arlington Bostic
Deputies seize illegal video poker machines in Marlboro County, man arrested
Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years to life in 2003 for the murder of Charleston native Carl...
Attorney urges Jeroid Price to turn himself in after SC Supreme Court order