Man shot while inside vehicle in Marion, chief says

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is recovering after being shot while inside his vehicle in Marion early Sunday.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Rosewood Drive.

He also said it appears a vehicle pulled up next to the victim and opened fire multiple times. The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to a hospital.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Flowers said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

