HCFR: Large, downed tree blocks Nichols-area road

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a downed tree blocked a road in the Nichols area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the tree was downed across the road in the area of Lake Swamp Road and Pee Dee Highway at around 2 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The tree was downed as a line of showers and storms producing strong winds and some reported hail moved through Horry County.

HCFR added that crews are working with state agency partners to remove the tree.

