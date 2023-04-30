HCFR: Large, downed tree blocks Nichols-area road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said a downed tree blocked a road in the Nichols area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the tree was downed across the road in the area of Lake Swamp Road and Pee Dee Highway at around 2 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The tree was downed as a line of showers and storms producing strong winds and some reported hail moved through Horry County.

HCFR added that crews are working with state agency partners to remove the tree.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.