Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person hurt Sunday.
The victim was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m. with a non-life threatening injury, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
It was not immediately known the exact location of the shooting or information on a possible suspect(s).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.