Elon University student killed in possible Myrtle Beach hit-and-run, school says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina college student died Saturday while in Myrtle Beach, according to a statement from the university.

Elon University announced Sunday that Jackson Yelle was killed in what is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run accident.

Yelle, of North Eastham, Massachusetts, was in Myrtle Beach on a weekend trip with members of the school’s club baseball team. He was a junior at Elon.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” said Jon Dooley, Vice President for Student Life. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

