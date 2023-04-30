Submit a Tip
Elon University student killed in possible Myrtle Beach hit-and-run, school says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina college student died Saturday while in Myrtle Beach, according to a statement from the university.

Elon University announced Sunday that Jackson Yelle was killed in what is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run accident.

Yelle, of North Eastham, Massachusetts, was in Myrtle Beach on a weekend trip with members of the school’s club baseball team. He was a junior at Elon.

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss,” said Jon Dooley, Vice President for Student Life. “Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

