4 displaced in Forestbrook-area fire, officials say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people were displaced Saturday after a fire in the Forestbrook area, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a multi-unit fire on the 400 block of Cross Cut Trail at around 6:45 p.m.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The four displaced are also being offered help from the American Red Cross, HCFR said.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

