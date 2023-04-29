Submit a Tip
SCHP: Person dies after being struck by vehicle in Florence County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Florence County early Saturday.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck just happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Secondary 53, around five miles south of Timmonsville.

Butler said a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was heading north when it struck a pedestrian who was going in the same direction. She added that the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was the only person in the vehicle and was not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

