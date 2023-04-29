Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Abandoned pet rabbits found dead at boat landing

The Charleston Police Department is looking for more information after two pet rabbits were found abandoned in the West Ashley area.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for more information after two pet rabbits were found abandoned in the West Ashley area.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the two rabbits appeared to be abandoned at the Pierpont Boat Landing. Wolfsen said the rabbits were found deceased and soaking wet in a cage around 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 and ask for Animal Control Supervisor C. Bayles or the on duty Animal Control Officer. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. The case number for reference is 23-06827.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Return Johnson
18-year-old wanted in Delaware identified as suspect in Florence Co. manhunt
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
SCHP: Head-on crash in Marion County leaves 4 dead, 1 hurt
Fire at Preston's Seafood
North Myrtle Beach restaurant temporarily closes after two-alarm fire
2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs
2-vehicle crash injures 2, closes Hwy 31 in Longs
Isolated severe storms are possible early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday ahead, strong storms still possible Sunday